City Desk

Thursdays, 2:00 Basement, Uptown Branch

BSBPL is offering our Summer Reading Program for Kids! These exciting events are fun for the whole family. Each week come to library for exciting programs and check out some books to read. One of the best ways to keep your child from becoming a “rusty reader” over the summer is the connect reading to family outings. This year’s theme is: Build A Better World.

Thursday 2:00-3:00

June 15: Ice Cream Social

June 22: The Science Mine

June 29: Games & Mathematics

July 6: Chalk Art

July 13: Science of Flight

July 20: Butte Music

July 27: Irish Dancers

Story hours:

Fridays: Books & Babies @ 11:00 --Story Time @ 11:15

Tuesdays: Story Time @ 6:30

If you would like more information about this program, please contact Cathy Friel at 406-723-3361 ex. 6150 or email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

All programs are free and open to everyone.

