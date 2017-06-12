City Desk

June 12, 2017

Butte -

· The Big Bang community event will return to Chester Steele Park July 3rd thanks to the generosity of several; sponsors and the partnership of Mainstreet Uptown Butte and the Butte America Foundation.

· The free community event starts at 6 pm and runs through the fireworks that will erupt from the Big Butte at dusk.

· The event features food vendors, children's activities that include sound, color and light, and DJs spinning vinyl on the stage for the enjoyment of the pre-fireworks crowd.

· Watch the best fireworks display in Montana from Chester Steele Park in the company of friends, family and neighbors.

· The fun starts from 6:00 pm and runs until the fireworks are done on July 3 in Chester Steele Park just below St. James Healthcare on Alabama Street.

· For more information send email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 497-6464.

