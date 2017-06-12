This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
Latest News "BIG BANG!" RETURNS JULY 3RD TO CHESTER STEELE PARK

City Desk

"BIG BANG!" RETURNS JULY 3RD TO CHESTER STEELE PARK

Print

 

June 12, 2017
Butte -                                                                                                                                                   

·         The Big Bang community event will return to Chester Steele Park July 3rd thanks to the generosity of several; sponsors and the partnership of Mainstreet Uptown Butte and the Butte America Foundation.

·         The free community event starts at 6 pm and runs through the fireworks that will erupt from the Big Butte at dusk.

·         The event features food vendors, children's activities that include sound, color and light, and DJs spinning vinyl on the stage for the enjoyment of the pre-fireworks crowd.

·         Watch the best fireworks display in Montana from Chester Steele Park in the company of friends, family and neighbors.

·         The fun starts from 6:00 pm and runs until the fireworks are done on July 3 in Chester Steele Park just below St. James Healthcare on Alabama Street.

·         For more information send email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 497-6464.

 

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

BSB Public Library Foundation
Monday the 12th. Affiliate Marketing.
Copyright 2012

©

Extensions by Siteground Joomla hosting