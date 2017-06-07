City Desk



June, 9, 2017

John Michael Cynar was charged with a chilling crime this week.

Mr. Cynar was observed shoplifting at both K-Mart and Walmart this week, and in between those episodes, he had time to assault a woman at the drive up window at Wendy’s. His cold choice of weapons was a spilled Frosty, police told reporters this morning.

On June 7, a K-mart employee observed Mr. Cynar shoplifiting at K-mart, but didn’t confront the suspect at the scene. Later, as the employee drove by the Town Pump at 1500 Harrison, he spotted Mr. Cynar, police said.

Officers caught up with the suspect at Front and Atlantic. Mr. Cynar at first gave police a “phony name,” Undersheriff George Skuletich told reporters.

Searching law enforcement databases, police found Cynar listed as an alias to the bogus name that he gave the officers, and they arrested the suspect for obstructing a police officer, the undersheriff said. K-Mart surveillance video is being searched for further evidence, police said.

The next day, just before 5 pm, Mr. Cynar went to Wendy’s and ordered at the drive-up. When he was handed the Frosty he had ordered, the semi-solid frozen treat fell into his lap. Wendy's bills the Frosty as "smooth, creamy and refreshing," but apparently not when applied topically. Cynar threw the remains of the Frosty at the woman in the window. An assault charge ensued, police reported.

Later that afternoon, Mr. Cynar was observed shoplifting at Walmart. Video surveillance there indicated that the suspect had been shoplifting in the store on previous dates as well, the undersheriff told reporters.

Finally, at the detention center, Mr. Cynar was found to have a small amount of methamphetamine on his person, police reported.

To date, Mr Cynar has been charged with three counts of misdemeanor theft, one count of misdemeanor simple assault, and one count of felony possession of dangerous drugs, according to the BSB jail roster.



As of this morning, he was cooling his heels in the detention center, the undersheriff confirmed.