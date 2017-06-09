This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
Latest News Top headlines stories for June 9, 2017
Check Your Briefs
Iran Parliament, Khomeini's Mausoleum attackedJune 7, 2017
It has been a decade since Tehran has experienced attacks from terrorist. That ended on Wednesday, June 7, as gunmen dressed as women stormed Iran's parliament building and a suicide bomber targeted a shrine of Islamic republic's founder. State media reports that at least 12 people have been killed and 42 wounded. ISIS is claiming responsibility for the near simultaneous attacks, reports NBC News.
Mussel-encrusted boats intercepted over Memorial Day weekendJune 7, 2017
Montana - Two boats were intercepted by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the Montana Highway Patrol over the Memorial Day weekend that were encrusted with adult mussels. Mussels are considered to be an invasive species. Both boats were hot washed and held over until complete decontamination could be completed.
Senators fight for local honey producersJune 7, 2017
Unfair Chinese trade practices that target local honey producers are the topic of Senators Tester, Daines, Heitkamp and Hoeven in a letter they sent to Acting Commissioner Kevin McAleenan. Chinese honey producers have deliberately exported honey to the U.S. at a price below the cost of production to purposefully increase their market share. This drives the Montana and North Dakota honey producers out-of-business. Read more.
Governor Bullock announces $1.1 million to help main street businessesJune 7, 2017
Helena - Yesterday the governor announced $1,124,030 in economic development grants to assist Main Street businesses across Montana with creating 116 jobs, providing workforce training and developing plans for growth and expansion. "As Montana's strong economy continues to grow, Main Street businesses in communities across the state are adding jobs and seeking a skilled workforce to fill them," said Governor Steve Bullock.
Bombing at Manchester Arena kills 22May 23, 2017
Manchester, England - There were children among the 22 people killed in what appeared to be a suicide attack directly after an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena. The alleged suicide bomber has been identified by Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins as 22-year-old Salman Abedi. Hopkins warned the angry residents against reprisals, "We understand that feelings are very raw right now and people are looking for answers, we will not tolerate hate towards any parts of our community," said Hopkins, reports NBC News.
