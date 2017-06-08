City Desk





June 8, 2017

Butte - The Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives will host its annual fundraising garage sale on Friday, June 16 from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. and Saturday, June 17 from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. The sale will be held in the Archives’ receiving bay in the front of the building at 17 West Quartz Street.

Featured sale items include vintage picture frames, postcards, books, Butte city directories, high school yearbooks, and vintage photographs. All proceeds support the Friends of the Archives. The Friends provides financial support for special projects at the Archives.

