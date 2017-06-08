City Desk

Click on the image to listen to today's top stories.

June 8, 2017

PNS Daily Newscast - A reported demand for loyalty expected to be the focus today as networks prepare live coverage of former FBI director James Comey on the Trump Russia probe; a new report finds Medicaid plays a vital role in rural towns; and on the anniversary of the National Antiquities Act, defenders of national monuments are making the rounds on Capitol Hill.