Montana - Hunters interested in participating in "game-damage" hunts on private land or possible management seasons this year have until July 15 to register online with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

Hunters from this roster may be identified for three types of hunts: game damage, management season and dispersal. The roster is used by FWP to efficiently respond to landowners in the prevention or reduction of damage primarily caused by deer, elk and antelope.

Prospective hunters can register online at fwp.mt.gov , click "Hunt Roster". Hunters can register for one district per species and should only register for districts they are familiar with.

A final roster, randomly generated from all online registrations, will be completed by July 20. Go to MyFWP to check your position on the roster.

The hunts, if they occur, can take place between Aug. 15 and Feb. 15, 2018.

