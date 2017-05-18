City Desk

The City and County of Butte Silver Bow is excited to accept proposals for the acquisition and redevelopment of the property located at 40 E. Broadway.

The purpose of this invitation for proposals is to offer the above-described property for private development, use, and owner­ship.







PROJECT GOALS – ASSET DISPOSITION

Proposals are evaluated as follows:

1) Property must be utilized in a manner that promotes economic and social vitality within uptown Butte and the greater Butte area.

2) Seller prefers, but does not require, that a prospective buyer higher and utilize local labor and local professional services.

3) Prospective buyer must present a professional and thoughtful vision, strategy and plan for the subject property. Seller requests high level project financials and development timeline.

4) Seller has no preference regarding retail, office or multi-family use so long as the development accomplishes Butte Silver Bow County goals as described above.

5) Proposals to be evaluated by a 7 person committee headed by Karen Brynes. Committee members may include members of the URA Board, County Commissioners office, etc. Committee members will be appointed by the Chief Executive of Butte-Silver Bow County.

Deed transfer: In order to accomplish mutually beneficial development goals, Butte-Silver Bow County will transfer the deed to the buyer via a Contract for Deed with development step stones used in place of a normal payment plan.

The buyer would execute the Agreement whereby they would agree to a development plan approved by Butte-Silver Bow County officials. Once the development plan is satisfied pursuant to the Development Agreement, the deed held in escrow would be recorded and the ownership officially transferred. The Buyer would be responsible for holding costs, maintaining adequate bonding and insurance, allowances for approval of plans, construction, contractors, etc.

Prospective buyers may access the Request for Proposal and associated reports via:

· RFP

o Digital

§ Visit NAI Business Properties’ website at http://naibusinessproperties.com/properties/ and search for Butte, MT properties

§ Visit Loopnet at http://www.loopnet.com/for-sale/butte-mt/

§ Email Ethan Kanning at NAI Business Properties at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

o Hard Copy

§ Call or email Ethan Kanning and NAI Business Properties

· Reports referenced in the RFP (Structural, Architectural, Best Use Study)

o Digital

§ Call or email Ethan Kanning for a dropbox link or a flash drive, available via mail

o Hard Copy

§ Call or email Ethan Kanning at NAI Business Properties

Ethan Kanning

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

NAI Business Properties

Office +406 294 6314

Mobile +406 672 0435

The RFP is also available on the Butte-Silver Bow website under Requests for Bids Proposals and Quotes:

www.bsb.mt.gov

Any questions relative to this project may also be referred to:

Karen Byrnes

Director of Community Development

Butte-Silver Bow County

155 West Granite Street

Butte, MT 59701

(406) 497-6467



