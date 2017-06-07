This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
Congressional hearings set to kick off in the Russia-Trump probe; unscrupulous financial agencies target the military; and today Nebraska is at the heart of the Keystone XL debate. Those stories and more in today's newscast.

