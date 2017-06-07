This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
Latest News Top news stories for June 7, 2017
Check Your Briefs
Governor Bullock announces $1.1 million to help main street businessesJune 7, 2017
Helena - Yesterday the governor announced $1,124,030 in economic development grants to assist Main Street businesses across Montana with creating 116 jobs, providing workforce training and developing plans for growth and expansion. "As Montana's strong economy continues to grow, Main Street businesses in communities across the state are adding jobs and seeking a skilled workforce to fill them," said Governor Steve Bullock.
Bombing at Manchester Arena kills 22May 23, 2017
Manchester, England - There were children among the 22 people killed in what appeared to be a suicide attack directly after an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena. The alleged suicide bomber has been identified by Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins as 22-year-old Salman Abedi. Hopkins warned the angry residents against reprisals, "We understand that feelings are very raw right now and people are looking for answers, we will not tolerate hate towards any parts of our community," said Hopkins, reports NBC News.
Global ransomware attack could have done more damageMay 23, 2017
The global "Wannacry" ransomware hack could have been far worse, Bloomberg News reports.
Roger Moore dead at 89May 23, 2017
Beatific Roger Moore, who played "The Saint" on television and 007 in the James Bond franchise, is dead at 89. He was in more Bond movies than any of the other actors who played the iconic British spy, national media outlets report.
Chris Cornell death ruled a suicideMay, 18, 2017
Chris Cornell, front man for the band Soundgarden died last night in Detroit at the age of 52. Cause of death has been ruled as a suicide by hanging by the office of the Wayne County Medical Examiner on Thursday. A full autopsy still has to be completed, reports NPR.
City Desk
Top news stories for June 7, 2017
PNS Daily News - June 7, 2017
Congressional hearings set to kick off in the Russia-Trump probe; unscrupulous financial agencies target the military; and today Nebraska is at the heart of the Keystone XL debate. Those stories and more in today's newscast.
Latest News
- Dust to Dazzle Renovation Home Tour
- The Clark Chateau's 2017 Annual Fundraiser
- Request for Proposals 40 E. Broadway
- Top news stories for June 7, 2017
- Whittier Elementary Garden Groundbreaking Event
- Part of Butte to Experience Early-Morning Power Outage on June 8
- Top news stories for June 6, 2017
- Remembering the Granite Mountain/Speculator Fire, 1917-2017 Hard Rock Mining's Greatest Loss of Life
- Top news stories for June 5, 2017
- Top headlines stories for June 2, 2017
- This Week in Labor History June 7 - 13
- This Week in Labor History May 31 - June 6
- PSC Will Hear Application by Ride-sharing Company Lyft to Begin Operations in Montana
- Griz coaches and staff availability in Helena, Butte
- Top news stories for June 1, 2017