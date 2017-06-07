City Desk

June 7, 2017

BUTTE- Whittier Elementary School will hold a Garden Groundbreaking Ceremony and Greenhouse Build Party on Saturday, June 17th. The Groundbreaking Ceremony will take place in the Wildcat School Garden at 9:00 am, followed by the Greenhouse Build Party from 9:30 am-2:30 pm. Butte-Silver Bow Health Officer Karen Sullivan and other community members will be speaking at the ceremony, and all are welcome to attend and spend time in the garden for fun kids’ activities. Volunteers from the Butte Mile-Hi Lions Club will be generously donating their time to help with the construction, but others interested in volunteering would be much appreciated.

The Whittier Wildcat Garden was established in 2011 by former Whittier parent Marcee Cameron with the goal of connecting kids to their food and promoting healthy eating. Garden-based learning has proved to result in an increase in fruit and vegetable consumption among kids as well as an increase in their willingness to try new things. In addition, garden-based learning results in positive social skills, spark interest in science, and provide opportunities for community involvement. In the past school year alone, more than 200 students have participated in garden activities--outdoor science lessons, art projects, harvesting produce, and planting seeds.

The greenhouse will expand garden programming and will offer exciting new opportunities for students to engage in the space. As both a season extension and classroom meeting space, students and teachers will be able to better utilize the garden for year-long learning.

For questions and more information, please contact Marisa Kanemitsu at (406) 533-6644 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .







