June 6, 2017

Butte, Mont. –– NorthWestern Energy has scheduled a power outage for part of Butte beginning at 11:30 p.m., on Thursday, June 8, 2017. This outage could last until 4 a.m., in the morning of Friday, June 9, 2017.

This outage will affect 3,300 customers from Mercury Street south to Ottawa Street; and from Montana Street east to Florence Avenue.

The outage will allow company line crews to safely perform system work. This work is necessary to continue to deliver reliable service to these customers, and to avoid longer outages in the future.

Efforts are being made to contact customers via telephone or in person about this outage.

NorthWestern Energy apologizes for any inconvenience this planned outage may cause. For any questions or concerns, please call our Customer Contact Center at (888) 467-2669.

