- There were children among the 22 people killed in what appeared to be a suicide attack directly after an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena. The alleged suicide bomber has been identified by Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins as 22-year-old Salman Abedi. Hopkins warned the angry residents against reprisals, "We understand that feelings are very raw right now and people are looking for answers, we will not tolerate hate towards any parts of our community," said Hopkins, reports NBC News.The global "Wannacry" ransomware hack could have been far worse, Bloomberg News reports.

Beatific Roger Moore, who played "The Saint" on television and 007 in the James Bond franchise, is dead at 89. He was in more Bond movies than any of the other actors who played the iconic British spy, national media outlets report.Chris Cornell, front man for the band Soundgarden died last night in Detroit at the age of 52. Cause of death has been ruled as a suicide by hanging by the office of the Wayne County Medical Examiner on Thursday. A full autopsy still has to be completed, reports NPR.Last week Governor Steve Bullock signed into law HB 391, the Montana Earned Income Tax Credit. This will provide tax credit to low- and moderate-income workers of up to 3% of the federal earned income tax credit. "This is a big deal for 80,000 Montana working families that want to get ahead and stay ahead," said Governor Bullock.