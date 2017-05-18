City Desk

What: Hearing on Lyft’s Application to Begin Operations in Montana

When: Monday, June 5, 9:00 am

Where: PSC Business Office, 1701 Prospect Avenue, Helena, MT 59601

Livestream: http://psc.mt.gov/video.asp

On Monday, the Montana Public Service Commission (PSC) will conduct a hearing on an application by Lyft Inc. to begin offering its ride-sharing service in Montana.

The hearing will take place on Monday, June 5, 9:00 am at the PSC Business Office, 1701 Prospect Avenue, Helena, MT 59601.

SB 396, which was passed by the 2015 Montana Legislature, paved the way for ride-sharing companies like Uber and Lyft to operate in the state if they can demonstrate to the PSC that they’ve met minimum insurance, bonding, and general security criteria.

A single authority holder, Carrie Pintar the owner of Amazing Taxi in Livingston is protesting the application by Lyft.

Lfyt’s application is the second of its kind to come before the Commission since the new law passed. A similar application by Raiser-MT LLC (Uber) went uncontested and was approved by the Commission in December of 2015.

If approved, Lyft’s license will go into effect immediately and the company will be allowed to begin operating right away.

The public is invited to attend the hearing and provide public comment.