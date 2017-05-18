This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
City Desk
Griz coaches and staff availability in Helena, Butte
The central Montana swing begins in Helena on June 1 at the Bill Roberts Golf Course with the Helena Chapter GSA Spring Golf Tournament. Fans can also join the Griz in the Lewis & Clark Fairgrounds Exhibition Hall for dinner, with a social hour beginning at 5:30 p.m.
The #GrizSpringTour then heads to Butte on June 2, for the 9th Annual Griz Golf Tournament, sponsored by Summit Beverage. The tournament will be held at the Butte Country Club and includes a dinner for golfers after the tournament.
The Helena and Butte stops are the 11th and 12th stops on this year’s GSA Spring Tour, which travels over 3,000 miles around the state, making 14 stops in cities from Hamilton to Sidney, and Bigfork to Billings.
Set to make an appearance in Billings at the Spring Barbecue and Social:
Helena
Bob Stitt – Head Football Coach
Shannon Schweyen – Head Women’s Basketball Coach
Steve Ascher – Head Women’s Tennis Coach
Mark Plakorus – Head Soccer Coach
Jamie Pinkerton – Head Softball Coach
Chris Cobb – Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach
Justin Green – Assistant Football Coach
Mike Ferriter - Assistant Football Coach
Andrew Selle - Assistant Football Coach
Colin Bonnicksen – Director of Football Operations
Kent Haslam – Director of Athletics
Greg Sundberg – Executive Director, Grizzly Scholarship Association
Dan Ingram – Assistant AD for Development
Riley Corcoran – Voice of the Griz
Eric Taber – Assistant Communications Director
Butte
Bob Stitt – Head Football Coach
Travis DeCuire – Head Men’s Basketball Coach
Shannon Schweyen – Head Women’s Basketball Coach
Kris Nord – Head Men’s Tennis Coach
Steve Ascher – Head Women’s Tennis Coach
Matt Higgins – Head Golf Coach
Mark Plakorus – Head Soccer Coach
Jamie Pinkerton – Head Softball Coach
Chris Cobb – Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach
Justin Green – Assistant Football Coach
Mike Ferriter - Assistant Football Coach
Andrew Selle - Assistant Football Coach
Colin Bonnicksen – Director of Football Operations
Kent Haslam – Director of Athletics
Greg Sundberg – Executive Director, Grizzly Scholarship Association
Dan Ingram – Assistant AD for Development
Riley Corcoran – Voice of the Griz
Eric Taber – Assistant Communications Director
JUNE 1 HELENA
* Helena Chapter GSA Spring Coaches Tour Golf Tournament and Dinner
* Bill Roberts Golf Course, Helena, MT
* $100/Golf - $400/Team
* 10:00 Registration - 11:00 Tee off
* Dinner at Lewis & Clark Fairgrounds Exhibition Hall ($20/Dinner)
* 5:30 Social – 6:30 Dinner
* For information: Jay Smith, 406-459-2838
JUNE 2 BUTTE
* Butte GSA Summit Beverage 9th Annual Griz Golf Tournament
* Butte Country Club
* $125/golfer - Four person scramble format (fees include cart, tee prizes and tailgate-style dinner)
* 11:00 Registration – 12:30 Shotgun start
* Auction to follow dinner
* Information: Moose Petritz 490-8882 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. - Marnie Prigge 490-0675
Fans can find updates from the GSA Spring Tour on social media @UMGRIZZLIES on Twitter, facebook.com/umgrizzlies, and gogriz.com.
About the GSA
The Montana Grizzly Scholarship Association's primary objective is to raise scholarship funds for The University of Montana student-athletes. The MGSA also assists the athletic department with various fundraising activities, and actively promotes interest in and awareness of all UM sports programs. The MGSA, through its board of directors believes that a successful athletics program enhances the University experience for student-athletes and non-student-athletes alike, as well as building a strong alliance with the community and alumni.
We believe it is the responsibility of the MGSA to help achieve these objectives by educating the general public and the student-athletes about the fiscal needs of The University of Montana's athletic program; building community support; and providing through development and fundraising programs, the private financial resources necessary to fund scholarships and other needs.