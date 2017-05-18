City Desk





The central Montana swing begins in Helena on June 1 at the Bill Roberts Golf Course with the Helena Chapter GSA Spring Golf Tournament. Fans can also join the Griz in the Lewis & Clark Fairgrounds Exhibition Hall for dinner, with a social hour beginning at

5:30 p.m.

The #GrizSpringTour then heads to Butte on

June 2

, for the 9th Annual Griz Golf Tournament, sponsored by Summit Beverage. The tournament will be held at the Butte Country Club and includes a dinner for golfers after the tournament.

The Helena and Butte stops are the 11th and 12th stops on this year’s GSA Spring Tour, which travels over 3,000 miles around the state, making 14 stops in cities from Hamilton to Sidney, and Bigfork to Billings.

Set to make an appearance in Billings at the Spring Barbecue and Social:



Helena

Bob Stitt – Head Football Coach

Shannon Schweyen – Head Women’s Basketball Coach

Steve Ascher – Head Women’s Tennis Coach

Mark Plakorus – Head Soccer Coach

Jamie Pinkerton – Head Softball Coach

Chris Cobb – Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach

Justin Green – Assistant Football Coach

Mike Ferriter - Assistant Football Coach

Andrew Selle - Assistant Football Coach

Colin Bonnicksen – Director of Football Operations

Kent Haslam – Director of Athletics

Greg Sundberg – Executive Director, Grizzly Scholarship Association

Dan Ingram – Assistant AD for Development

Riley Corcoran – Voice of the Griz

Eric Taber – Assistant Communications Director

Butte

Bob Stitt – Head Football Coach

Travis DeCuire – Head Men’s Basketball Coach

Shannon Schweyen – Head Women’s Basketball Coach

Kris Nord – Head Men’s Tennis Coach

Steve Ascher – Head Women’s Tennis Coach

Matt Higgins – Head Golf Coach

Mark Plakorus – Head Soccer Coach

Jamie Pinkerton – Head Softball Coach

Chris Cobb – Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach

Justin Green – Assistant Football Coach

Mike Ferriter - Assistant Football Coach

Andrew Selle - Assistant Football Coach

Colin Bonnicksen – Director of Football Operations

Kent Haslam – Director of Athletics

Greg Sundberg – Executive Director, Grizzly Scholarship Association

Dan Ingram – Assistant AD for Development

Riley Corcoran – Voice of the Griz

Eric Taber – Assistant Communications Director

JUNE 1 HELENA

* Helena Chapter GSA Spring Coaches Tour Golf Tournament and Dinner

* Bill Roberts Golf Course, Helena, MT

* $100/Golf - $400/Team

*

10:00

Registration -

11:00

Tee off

* Dinner at Lewis & Clark Fairgrounds Exhibition Hall ($20/Dinner)

*

5:30

Social –

6:30

Dinner

* For information: Jay Smith, 406-459-2838



JUNE 2 BUTTE

* Butte GSA Summit Beverage 9th Annual Griz Golf Tournament

* Butte Country Club

* $125/golfer - Four person scramble format (fees include cart, tee prizes and tailgate-style dinner)

*

11:00

Registration –

12:30

Shotgun start

* Auction to follow dinner

* Information: Moose Petritz 490-8882 or

- Marnie Prigge 490-0675

Fans can find updates from the GSA Spring Tour on social media @UMGRIZZLIES on Twitter,

About the GSA

The Montana Grizzly Scholarship Association's primary objective is to raise scholarship funds for The University of Montana student-athletes. The MGSA also assists the athletic department with various fundraising activities, and actively promotes interest in and awareness of all UM sports programs. The MGSA, through its board of directors believes that a successful athletics program enhances the University experience for student-athletes and non-student-athletes alike, as well as building a strong alliance with the community and alumni.

We believe it is the responsibility of the MGSA to help achieve these objectives by educating the general public and the student-athletes about the fiscal needs of The University of Montana's athletic program; building community support; and providing through development and fundraising programs, the private financial resources necessary to fund scholarships and other needs.





