May 31, 2017

BUTTE - The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) would like to invite the public to an open house and informational meeting for the proposed reconstruction project north of Rocker on Secondary Highway 276 (Browns Gulch Road) in Silver Bow County.

The open house will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, at the Rocker Volunteer Fire/Community Hall (1110 Grizzly Trail). Project team members will be available to discuss the project.

The proposed project will reconstruct about 0.88 miles of Browns Gulch Road north of Rocker, beginning north of the Rocker Interchange at reference post 3.5 and ending near reference post 4.4.

Proposed work includes replacing two concrete bridges, one over Bull Run Creek and the other over Browns Gulch Creek. The project will also include realignment of the intersection of Hail Columbia Road and Browns Gulch Road, slope flattening, gravel, plant mix and finishing with a seal & cover (chip seal), upgraded pavement marking, signage and guardrail. The purpose of this project is to update the roadway to current secondary standards that emphasizes quality, safety, cost effectiveness and sensitivity to the environment.

The project is tentatively scheduled for construction in 2020 depending on completion of all project development activities and availability of funding. New right-of-way and utility relocations will be required.

MDT attempts to provide accommodations for any known disability that may interfere with a person's participation in any department service, program or activity. For reasonable accommodations to participate in this meeting, please contact Jan Nesset at (406) 556-4707 at least two days prior to the meeting.

For more information, please contact Butte District Administrator Jeff Ebert at (406) 494-9625 or District Project Manager Joe Walsh at (406) 494 9622. Members of the public may submit written comments to the Montana Department of Transportation Butte office at P.O. Box 3068, Butte MT 59702-3068, or online at:

www.mdt.mt.gov/mdt/comment_form.shtml

Please indicate comments are for project UPN 7896 and submit comments by July 17. Alternative accessible formats of this information will be provided upon request by contacting the Office of Civil Rights, P.O. Box 201001, Helena, MT 59620; (406) 444-9229; fax (406) 444-7243, or e-mail to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Those using a TTY may call (800) 335-7592 or through the Montana Relay Service at 711.

