Gianforte allegedly body slams Guardian reporter in Bozeman

May 24, 2017
Today, Ben Jacobs, Guardian reporter, approaches Greg Gianforte to question him on his stand on healthcare. Gianforte declines to comment. Jacobs presses.  Gianforte then allegedly 'body slams' him, Jacobs tells Chris Hayes of MSNBC. Bozeman law enforcement responded to the scene, the Bozeman Chronicle reported.

