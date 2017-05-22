This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
Latest News Top news stories for May 22, 2017
Check Your Briefs
Chris Cornell death ruled a suicideMay, 18, 2017
Chris Cornell, front man for the band Soundgarden died last night in Detroit at the age of 52. Cause of death has been ruled as a suicide by hanging by the office of the Wayne County Medical Examiner on Thursday. A full autopsy still has to be completed, reports NPR.
Bullock signs tax cut for working Montana familiesMay 15, 2017
Montana - Last week Governor Steve Bullock signed into law HB 391, the Montana Earned Income Tax Credit. This will provide tax credit to low- and moderate-income workers of up to 3% of the federal earned income tax credit. "This is a big deal for 80,000 Montana working families that want to get ahead and stay ahead," said Governor Bullock.
G.O.P. Senate pulling away from TrumpMay 15, 2017
Senate Republicans are beginning to pull away from Trump, unnerved at his volatility and unpopularity. They openly questioned his decision to fire James B. Comey, F.B.I. Director and are pursuing their own agenda and drafting a healthcare bill with little White House help, says The New York Times.
Federal appeals court will hear argument on Trumps travel banMay 15, 2017
Today the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit joined by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit will hear arguments on whether to restore President Trumps controversial travel ban. "Trump has not been shy about criticizing judges who rule against him, but he seems to have particular ire for the 9th Circuit," reports The Washington Post.
New Butte stadium nearly ready for useMay 15, 2017
Butte -
Butte's new 3 Legends Stadium is nearly ready for first game, ButteSports.com reports.
City Desk
Top news stories for May 22, 2017
Latest News
- Top news stories for May 22, 2017
- Special Election to Fill Rep. Zinke's Seat Costliest in MT History
- Full-scale Active Shooter Exercise Planned at Montana Tech on May 25, 2017
- Report Contradicts Cycling Health Risks Cited in Previous Study
- Top news stories for May 19, 2017
- Top news stories for May 18, 2017
- Marshall Barrus, second suspect has died in Missoula hospital
- Attention: Scam Alert
- Over $26,500 in funds is awarded to expand Montana school Breakfast programs in partnership with Montana No Kid Hungry
- 2017 Mainstreet Uptown Butte Famers Market
- Top news stories for May 17, 2017
- Sheriff describes pursuit in wake of deputy's death
- Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives will host an extra Brown-Bag Lunch in May
- Shooting suspects apprehended after gunfight
- Governor Bullock announced tourism grants