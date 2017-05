Chris Cornell, front man for the band Soundgarden died last night in Detroit at the age of 52. Cause of death has been ruled as a suicide by hanging by the office of the Wayne County Medical Examiner on Thursday. A full autopsy still has to be completed, reports NPR.Last week Governor Steve Bullock signed into law HB 391, the Montana Earned Income Tax Credit. This will provide tax credit to low- and moderate-income workers of up to 3% of the federal earned income tax credit. "This is a big deal for 80,000 Montana working families that want to get ahead and stay ahead," said Governor Bullock.Senate Republicans are beginning to pull away from Trump, unnerved at his volatility and unpopularity . They openly questioned his decision to fire James B. Comey, F.B.I. Director and are pursuing their own agenda and drafting a healthcare bill with little White House help, says The New York Times.Today the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit joined by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit will hear arguments on whether to restore President Trumps controversial travel ban. "Trump has not been shy about criticizing judges who rule against him, but he seems to have particular ire for the 9th Circuit," reports The Washington Post Butte's new 3 Legends Stadium is nearly ready for first game, ButteSports.com reports.