City Desk

May 19

Butte - Montana Tech will be the site of a full-scale active shooter exercise on Thursday, May 25, 2017. The exercise will be coordinated by Butte-Silver Bow Office of Emergency Management and St. James Healthcare with Montana Tech, Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department, Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement, A-1 Ambulance, and Montana Highway Patrol actively participating. The exercise is designed to ensure coordinated, timely and effective response and recovery in the event of an “active shooter” emergency on Montana Tech’s campus. The exercise will take place at 10 am in the Natural Resources Building (NRB) on the Montana Tech campus.

Montana Tech will activate its emergency notification system during the exercise. Classes are not in session on this day, but Montana Tech faculty, staff, and students on campus are encouraged to participate in the exercise. The risk for having such an incident at Montana Tech is low, but the training provides the opportunity for everyone involved to practice critical steps and be prepared in event of an incident.

For further information regarding this exercise, please contact Sheriff Ed Lester at 497-1121.