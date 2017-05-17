City Desk

May 17, 2017Montana - An award of over $26,500 to expand school breakfast programs has been dispensed to six Montana schools. "My wife and I are committed to ending childhood hunger in Montana," said Governor Steve Bullock. "It's heartbreaking to imagine a child going even a day without a proper meal, but the reality is thousands of kids in Montana aren't getting enough of the food they need to prepare for a brighter future," First Lady Bullock said.Grant funding is offered in continuation of the Governor and First Lady’s Breakfast after the Bell initiative, which provides food service programs with resources they need to increase students’ participation in school breakfast, giving children better access to quality nutrition so that they can approach their schoolwork without the distraction of an empty stomach. Since the fall of 2014, Governor and First Lady Bullock have awarded over $260,000 to more than 70 Montana schools.Six schools in Montana received breakfast grants during this cycle, they are:Kennedy Elementary, Butte, $5,000.00West Elementary, Butte, $5,000.00Rossiter Elementary, Helena, $5,000.00Meadowlark Elementary, Chinook, $4,967.00Blue Creek Elementary, Billings, $4652.00Reed Point Elementary, Reed Point, $1,967.00To read more about the program click on the photo to access the press release.