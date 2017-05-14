This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
2017 Mainstreet Uptown Butte Famers Market

May 17, 2017
Butte - The Farmers market begins this Saturday, May 20th from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm. Even though it is snowing as I write this, weather predictions are currently running in the mid to high 50's which is practically a heat wave for Butte. The first Farmer's Market of the Season is a fun time you don't want to miss it....come on out everyone.  


