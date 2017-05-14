This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
Latest News Sheriff describes pursuit in wake of deputy's death
Check Your Briefs
Bullock signs tax cut for working Montana familiesMay 15, 2017
Montana - Last week Governor Steve Bullock signed into law HB 391, the Montana Earned Income Tax Credit. This will provide tax credit to low- and moderate-income workers of up to 3% of the federal earned income tax credit. "This is a big deal for 80,000 Montana working families that want to get ahead and stay ahead," said Governor Bullock.
G.O.P. Senate pulling away from TrumpMay 15, 2017
Senate Republicans are beginning to pull away from Trump, unnerved at his volatility and unpopularity. They openly questioned his decision to fire James B. Comey, F.B.I. Director and are pursuing their own agenda and drafting a healthcare bill with little White House help, says The New York Times.
Federal appeals court will hear argument on Trumps travel banMay 15, 2017
Today the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit joined by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit will hear arguments on whether to restore President Trumps controversial travel ban. "Trump has not been shy about criticizing judges who rule against him, but he seems to have particular ire for the 9th Circuit," reports The Washington Post.
New Butte stadium nearly ready for useMay 15, 2017
Butte -
Butte's new 3 Legends Stadium is nearly ready for first game, ButteSports.com reports.
Firing of FBI Director James Comey
May 10, 2017
Montana - After President Donald Trump fired James Comey, U.S. Senator Jon Tester had the following to say, "No one is above being held accountable, not even the President of the United States. The FBI has a long history of playing a critical role in investigating matters of national security. I am deeply concerned that this decision will result in an abandonment of the FBI's ongoing efforts and it underscores the urgent need for an independent investigation." James Comey who was the Director of FBI was leading an investigation into the presidents campaigns ties to Russia, according to press release from Tester's office.
Montana - After President Donald Trump fired James Comey, U.S. Senator Jon Tester had the following to say, "No one is above being held accountable, not even the President of the United States. The FBI has a long history of playing a critical role in investigating matters of national security. I am deeply concerned that this decision will result in an abandonment of the FBI's ongoing efforts and it underscores the urgent need for an independent investigation." James Comey who was the Director of FBI was leading an investigation into the presidents campaigns ties to Russia, according to press release from Tester's office.
City Desk
Sheriff describes pursuit in wake of deputy's death
May 16, 2017
ButteNews.net
Here Sheriff Ed Lester describes the pursuit and gun battle that followed the killing of a Broadwater County deputy sheriff.
Latest News
- Sheriff describes pursuit in wake of deputy's death
- Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives will host an extra Brown-Bag Lunch in May
- Shooting suspects apprehended after gunfight
- Governor Bullock announced tourism grants
- Top news stories for May 16, 2017
- This Week in Labor History May 17 - 23
- Top news stories for May 15, 2017
- Flag proclamation for Peace Officers Memorial Day and Peace Officers Week
- Butte detention officers get a kick out of inmate
- Tech Basketball Adds Additional Recruits
- Montana's youth communicate wildfire prevention through art
- Top news stories for May 12, 2017
- Top headlines stories for May 11, 2017
- Groundbreaking news from Stodden Park
- Top news stories for Mat 10, 2017