City Desk





May 16, 2017

Butte - The Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives will host an additional Brown Bag Lunch on Friday, May 26, with a special presentation by Mr. Kim Zupan. A native Montanan, Kim Zupan is the fourth and final Writer in Residence in the initial season of the Mining City Writing Project. The Mining City Writing Project is supported by Humanities Montana and is a joint collaboration of The Root & The Bloom Collective, The Montana Standard, and The Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives.

Zupan lives in Missoula and grew up in and around Great Falls, where much of his novel, “The Ploughmen,” is set. The Ploughmen (Henry Holt, 2015) won high praise in the New York Times, which called it “a dark and imaginative debut.” Zupan will talk about his career, his novel and his writing process. For 25 years, he made his living as a carpenter while pursuing his writing. He has also worked as a smelterman, pro rodeo bareback rider, ranch hand, Alaska salmon fisherman and teacher. He teaches carpentry at Missoula College, and holds an MFA from the University of Montana.

The presentation will begin at noon and run about an hour at the Archives, 17 W. Quartz. Guests are encouraged to bring a sack lunch. Coffee and water will be provided.

This presentation is an addition to our regular calendar. Brown Bag Lunches are usually held the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month. Upcoming lectures will focus topics of local interest. For more information, contact the Archives at 782-3280.