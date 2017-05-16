May 10, 2017

Montana - After President Donald Trump fired James Comey, U.S. Senator Jon Tester had the following to say, "No one is above being held accountable, not even the President of the United States. The FBI has a long history of playing a critical role in investigating matters of national security. I am deeply concerned that this decision will result in an abandonment of the FBI's ongoing efforts and it underscores the urgent need for an independent investigation." James Comey who was the Director of FBI was leading an investigation into the presidents campaigns ties to Russia, according to press release from Tester's office.



Last week Governor Steve Bullock signed into law HB 391, the Montana Earned Income Tax Credit. This will provide tax credit to low- and moderate-income workers of up to 3% of the federal earned income tax credit. "This is a big deal for 80,000 Montana working families that want to get ahead and stay ahead," said Governor Bullock.Senate Republicans are beginning to pull away from Trump, unnerved at his volatility and unpopularity . They openly questioned his decision to fire James B. Comey, F.B.I. Director and are pursuing their own agenda and drafting a healthcare bill with little White House help, says The New York Times.Today the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit joined by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit will hear arguments on whether to restore President Trumps controversial travel ban. "Trump has not been shy about criticizing judges who rule against him, but he seems to have particular ire for the 9th Circuit," reports The Washington Post Butte's new 3 Legends Stadium is nearly ready for first game, ButteSports.com reports.