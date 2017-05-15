May 10, 2017

Montana - After President Donald Trump fired James Comey, U.S. Senator Jon Tester had the following to say, "No one is above being held accountable, not even the President of the United States. The FBI has a long history of playing a critical role in investigating matters of national security. I am deeply concerned that this decision will result in an abandonment of the FBI's ongoing efforts and it underscores the urgent need for an independent investigation." James Comey who was the Director of FBI was leading an investigation into the presidents campaigns ties to Russia, according to press release from Tester's office.





A tunnel has collapsed at the Hanford nuclear waste site in Washington state. Hundreds of workers were asked to "take cover." Emergency operations protocol has been activated according to the U.S. Department of Energy. This occurred after reports of a "cave-in" at the 200 East Area in Hanford, reports the Washington Post.