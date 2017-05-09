City Desk

Mining City Mischief



May 14, 20017

ButteNews.net



A woman flagged down a Butte police patrol Thursday evening on the 500 block of West Park. Officers responded to assist, police said Friday.

One officer spoke with the woman, Sabrina Gustafson, while the other searched for the possible cause of her distress.

Ms. Gustafson began to argue with the officer near her. During the course of their interaction, the officer discovered that the woman was wanted for a parole violation. Police contacted Probation and Parole. That office requested that a “hold” be put on Ms. Gustafson, police said.

After arriving at the jail, Ms. Gustafson became agitated as she waited to be processed. When officers attempted to put her in a restraining chair, she kicked not one, but two of them in the groin.

After the altercation, she was successfully put in the restraining chair.

Undersheriff George Skuletich noted that the prisoner was able to turn a simple misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge into two additional felony assault-on-a-peace-officer charges.

Ms. Gustafson is 39 and from Butte.