City Desk

Keep Montana Green celebrates Wildfire Awareness Month with art and youth!

May 12, 2017

Missoula, MT, – In celebration of Wildfire Awareness Month, Keep Montana Green (KMG) will be showcasing student’s artwork throughout the month of May.

Businesses across the state will be displaying student’s artwork along with a social media campaign. Be sure to check out www.keepgreen.org and follow us on Facebook and Twitter to see all the great artwork and receive wildfire prevention tips. #WildfireAwarenessMonth #ArtKMG

Nine out of ten wildland fires were human-caused in 2016. KMG’s mission and the goal of the art contest are to promote awareness on how to we can prevent human-caused wildfires. The contest theme this year was, “One Less Spark One Less Wildfire”.

This year marks KMG’s 56th art contest, in which 3,000 students and 133 teachers from 100 schools from across the state participated. The art entries are first judged regionally where first, second, third are decided. Then, those entries are sent to Missoula, Mont., to be judged with winners from all six regions. The state winners receive ribbons, cash prizes and statewide recognition.



Statewide Winners:

STATEWIDE ALL DIVISION WINNER: Davin Graves, 2nd grade, West Elementary School, Laurel, MT

SENIOR DIVISION (10-12)

1st Place: Autumn Nicole Garrard, 10th grade, Victor High School, Victor, MT

2nd Place: Chelysa Owens-Cyr, 12th grade, Wolf Point High School, Wolf Point, MT

3rd Place: Julia Larsen, 12th grade, Hot Springs High School, Hot Springs, MT

JUNIOR DIVISION (7-9 GRADES):

1st Place: Jenny Lee Scrivner, 9th grade, Hot Springs High School, Hot Springs, MT

TIE 2nd Place: Brook Alder, 8th grade, Charlo Schools, Charlo, MT & Kacee Gordon, 8th grade, Lewistown Junior High, Lewistown, MT

3rd Place: Lyndsey Turley, 9th grade, Fromberg Public School, Fromberg, MT

Honorable Mention: Victoria Schneider, 9th grade, Fromberg Public School, Fromberg, MT

INTERMEDIATE DIVISION (4-6 GRADES):

1st Place: Ava Sneddon, 6th grade, Lewis and Clark Middle School, Billings, MT

2nd Place: Scott Woods, 6th grade, Havre Middle School, Havre, MT

3rd Place: Patience Bunce, 6th grade, Arlee Elementary School, Arlee, MT

Honorable Mentions: Malia Matthews, 5th grade, Loy Elementary, Great Falls, MT & Kadin Graveley, 4th grade, Helmville School, Helmville, MT

PRIMARY DIVISION (K-3 GRADES):

1st Place: Adilynn Linday, 2nd grade, West Elementary School, Laurel, MT

2nd Place: Harmony Backer, 2nd grade, West Elementary School, Laurel, MT

3rd Place: Valentina Sacca, 3rd grade, West Glacier Elementary, West Glacier, MT

SPECIAL EDUCATION (7-12):

1st Place: Chase Foster, 10th grade, Glasgow High School, Glasgow, MT

2nd Place: Kiara Srader, 7th grade, Washington Middle School, Miles City, MT

3rd Place: Bryce Hanshew, 10th grade, Glasgow High School, Glasgow, MT

Honorable Mention: Jesse Martell, 10th grade, Glasgow High School, Glasgow, MT

SPECIAL EDUCATION (6-K):

1st Place: Joseph Mc Carty, 6th grade, Scobey School, Scobey, MT

2nd Place: Henry Maxfield, 5th grade, Parkview Elementary School, Dillon, MT

3rd Place: Maddie O’Connell, 1st grade, Parkview Elementary School, Dillon, MT

COMPUTER GENERATED DIVISION (K-12):

1st Place: Jorjana Fagone, 12th grade, Reed Point School, Reed Point, MT

2nd Place: Justin Villa, 12th grade, Reed Point School, Reed Point, MT

3rd Place: Isabella Long, 9th grade, Hobson Public School, Hobson, MT

Honorable Mentions: Tristan Grein, 11th grade, Columbia Falls High School, Columbia Falls, MT & Steven DeCamp, 12th grade, Columbia Falls High School, Columbia Falls, MT

AUDIO VISUAL DIVISION (K-12):

1st Place: Colyn Johnson & Jaxon Hume, 6th grade, Trego School, Trego, MT

2nd Place: Jazail Hume & Opal Brannon, 6th grade, Trego School, Trego, MT

3rd Place: Leon Aminkeng, 5th grade, Hobson School, Hobson, MT

Our Story

Since KMG’s formation at the end of World War II, the organization has been dedicated to the prevention of human-caused wildfires. KMG was formed in 1945, chartered as a tax-exempt nonprofit organization in 1961 and is governed by a Board of Directors representative of its membership. The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation has supported KMG since its inception and continues to provide the association with an Executive Director and office facilities. KMG maintains active public education and media programs focused on the prevention of wildfires in Montana.

Find Out More

In Montana, all things wildfire prevention start with KMG. Visit www.keepgreen.org; Like Us on www.facebook.com/keepmtgreen, and don’t forget toFollow Us https://twitter.com/KeepMTGreen. Crystal Beckman, Executive Director, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , 406-542-4251.

In 2016, 9 out of 10 wildland fires were human-caused. Source: National Interagency Fire Center Wildland Safety Training Annual Refresher,https://youtu.be/XXqI-PAkm8s

