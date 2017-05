May 10, 2017

Montana - After President Donald Trump fired James Comey, U.S. Senator Jon Tester had the following to say, "No one is above being held accountable, not even the President of the United States. The FBI has a long history of playing a critical role in investigating matters of national security. I am deeply concerned that this decision will result in an abandonment of the FBI's ongoing efforts and it underscores the urgent need for an independent investigation." James Comey who was the Director of FBI was leading an investigation into the presidents campaigns ties to Russia, according to press release from Tester's office.





A tunnel has collapsed at the Hanford nuclear waste site in Washington state. Hundreds of workers were asked to "take cover." Emergency operations protocol has been activated according to the U.S. Department of Energy. This occurred after reports of a "cave-in" at the 200 East Area in Hanford, reports the Washington Post.

- "Montanans have spoken loud and clear: we cannot afford a sales tax in our state," said Senator Jon Tester. In a letter to President Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Tester said that he was strongly against the Marketplace Fairness Act of 2017. In his letter he states, "I do not believe it is fair to ask businesses in my state or the State of Montana to purchase and implement costly software to help remit taxes to nearly 10,000 different tax jurisdictions across the United States."Senator Steve Daines hand carried four Montana steaks to China and presented them to Chinese Premier Li Keqiang. The gift, meant as an attempt to bring to light the importance of opening Chinese markets to U.S. beef imports, which would open opportunities for Montana agriculture. Read letter to Premier Li here - "It is an incredible honor to continue to serve with and support Montana's National Guard," said Governor Bullock. "As a state and a nation, we can never forget to the sacrifices of men and women in our armed forces." The governor is referring to being reappointed to the Council of Governors. He will provide input on matter regarding National Guard, homeland defense, and defense support to civil authorities says a press release from the governors office.