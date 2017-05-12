This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
Latest News Top news stories for May 12, 2017
Check Your Briefs
Firing of FBI Director James Comey
May 10, 2017
Montana - After President Donald Trump fired James Comey, U.S. Senator Jon Tester had the following to say, "No one is above being held accountable, not even the President of the United States. The FBI has a long history of playing a critical role in investigating matters of national security. I am deeply concerned that this decision will result in an abandonment of the FBI's ongoing efforts and it underscores the urgent need for an independent investigation." James Comey who was the Director of FBI was leading an investigation into the presidents campaigns ties to Russia, according to press release from Tester's office.
Collapse of tunnel at Hanford nuclear waste siteMay 9, 2017
A tunnel has collapsed at the Hanford nuclear waste site in Washington state. Hundreds of workers were asked to "take cover." Emergency operations protocol has been activated according to the U.S. Department of Energy. This occurred after reports of a "cave-in" at the 200 East Area in Hanford, reports the Washington Post.
Tester urges Washington to say 'no' to online shopping taxMay 8, 2017
Montana - "Montanans have spoken loud and clear: we cannot afford a sales tax in our state," said Senator Jon Tester. In a letter to President Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Tester said that he was strongly against the Marketplace Fairness Act of 2017. In his letter he states, "I do not believe it is fair to ask businesses in my state or the State of Montana to purchase and implement costly software to help remit taxes to nearly 10,000 different tax jurisdictions across the United States."
Daines Urges Chinese Premier to Open Markets to U.S. BeefMay 8, 2017
Montana - Senator Steve Daines hand carried four Montana steaks to China and presented them to Chinese Premier Li Keqiang. The gift, meant as an attempt to bring to light the importance of opening Chinese markets to U.S. beef imports, which would open opportunities for Montana agriculture. Read letter to Premier Li here.
Bullock reappointed to Council of CGovernorsMay 8, 2017
Montana - "It is an incredible honor to continue to serve with and support Montana's National Guard," said Governor Bullock. "As a state and a nation, we can never forget to the sacrifices of men and women in our armed forces." The governor is referring to being reappointed to the Council of Governors. He will provide input on matter regarding National Guard, homeland defense, and defense support to civil authorities says a press release from the governors office.
Top news stories for May 12, 2017
