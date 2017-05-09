City Desk

Mining City Mischief

May 10, 2017

ButteNews.net



A Butte driver attempted to ram a vehicle driven by his wife Monday, Butte police allege. The couple’s children were in the man’s car, police said.

The man backed up towards his wife's Volkswagen Jetta on Dewey Blvd, police said. She evaded him by performing a u-turn, police said. Then man then pursued by performing his own "aggressive" u-turn, Sheriff Ed Lester told reporters today. The man drove a Dodge pickup, police said.

The woman then fled the scene. She went to the Murdoch’s parking lot. There she called the police, Undersheriff George Skuletich said during yesterday's media briefing.

A man and woman who witnessed the event flagged down a Butte police patrol car on Dewey, Skuletich said.

Officers interviewed both the victim and the witnesses.

After obtaining the address of the alleged assailant, police arrested Derrick Shields at his residence. Police took Mr. Shields into custody for partner family member abuse and child endangerment, the undersheriff said. The children that were with the father during the incident were a boy, age 7, and a girl, age 4.















