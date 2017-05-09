This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
Tester urges Washington to say 'no' to online shopping taxMay 8, 2017
Montana - "Montanans have spoken loud and clear: we cannot afford a sales tax in our state," said Senator Jon Tester. In a letter to President Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Tester said that he was strongly against the Marketplace Fairness Act of 2017. In his letter he states, "I do not believe it is fair to ask businesses in my state or the State of Montana to purchase and implement costly software to help remit taxes to nearly 10,000 different tax jurisdictions across the United States."
Daines Urges Chinese Premier to Open Markets to U.S. BeefMay 8, 2017
Montana - Senator Steve Daines hand carried four Montana steaks to China and presented them to Chinese Premier Li Keqiang. The gift, meant as an attempt to bring to light the importance of opening Chinese markets to U.S. beef imports, which would open opportunities for Montana agriculture. Read letter to Premier Li here.
Bullock reappointed to Council of CGovernorsMay 8, 2017
Montana - "It is an incredible honor to continue to serve with and support Montana's National Guard," said Governor Bullock. "As a state and a nation, we can never forget to the sacrifices of men and women in our armed forces." The governor is referring to being reappointed to the Council of Governors. He will provide input on matter regarding National Guard, homeland defense, and defense support to civil authorities says a press release from the governors office.
GOP passes health care billMay 4, 2017
Thursday, May 4, 2017 the House voted to approve a Republican-drafted measure that would eliminate many of the provisions of the Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as Obamacare. The vote was 217-213, a narrow margin, reports NPR.
Daines takes measures to make crowdfunding easier
May 4, 2017
Montana - "This bill is a win for Montana and all our entrepreneurs who need capital to pursue their businesses,” said U.S. Senator Steve Daines. Daines met with Jay Clayton, Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the ‘Crowdfunding Enhancement Act.
