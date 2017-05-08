City Desk

May 8, 2017

BUTTE – Mid to late May is an excellent time to plant trees. The weather is warming for outdoor activities; the frost has melted from the soil and allows us to take advantage of the spring rain for tree establishment.

District 11 Commissioner Cindi Shaw and Friends of the Urban Forestry Board would like to invite the community to add a few trees to this park location; especially our neighbors in District 11.

On Wednesday May 24, 2017 at 9:00 a.m., a group will meet at the North West corner of Clark and Granite Streets to plant three Mountain Frost Pear trees to add flowers and shade for the parks users.

Before planting, we will collect as a group and discuss proper tree planting methods with ISA Certified Arborist, Kellee Anderson, to ensure the success of the new trees and for you to take these skills with you to achieve your tree dreams at home.

For more information, please contact MSU Extension, Butte-Silver Bow County Agent, Kellee Anderson at (406) 723-0217 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .







