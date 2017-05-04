This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
Latest News Editor brings broad experience to press club
Check Your Briefs
Daines Urges Chinese Premier to Open Markets to U.S. BeefMay 8, 2017
Montana - Senator Steve Daines hand carried four Montana steaks to China and presented them to Chinese Premier Li Keqiang. The gift, meant as an attempt to bring to light the importance of opening Chinese markets to U.S. beef imports, which would open opportunities for Montana agriculture. Read letter to Premier Li here.
Bullock reappointed to Council of CGovernorsMay 8, 2017
Montana - "It is an incredible honor to continue to serve with and support Montana's National Guard," said Governor Bullock. "As a state and a nation, we can never forget to the sacrifices of men and women in our armed forces." The governor is referring to being reappointed to the Council of Governors. He will provide input on matter regarding National Guard, homeland defense, and defense support to civil authorities says a press release from the governors office.
GOP passes health care billMay 4, 2017
Thursday, May 4, 2017 the House voted to approve a Republican-drafted measure that would eliminate many of the provisions of the Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as Obamacare. The vote was 217-213, a narrow margin, reports NPR.
Daines takes measures to make crowdfunding easier
May 4, 2017
Montana - "This bill is a win for Montana and all our entrepreneurs who need capital to pursue their businesses,” said U.S. Senator Steve Daines. Daines met with Jay Clayton, Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the ‘Crowdfunding Enhancement Act.
Tester sponsored bill will reduce excise tax for breweries and distilleriesMay 4, 2017
Montana - The Craft Beverage Modernization and Tex Reform Act, sponsored by U.S. Senator Jon Tester will reduce excise tax and regulation for brewers, distillers, and winemakers. A press release from the senators office explained that the job creating bill is being sponsored by Tester in conjunction with National Small Business Week. ""Congress must cut taxes for Montana brewers and distillers so they can continue to grow and hire more folks in every corner of our state," Tester said.
City Desk
Editor brings broad experience to press club
Courtney Lowery-Cowgill speaks to the Butte Press Club Friday. Lowery made the case for fact-based objective reporting. In her capacity as editor of the University of Montana's Community and Legislative News Service, she said that the service neither "tarted up" nor "dumbed down" its coverage of the Montana legislature.
