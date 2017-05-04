This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
Latest News Editor brings broad experience to press club

City Desk

Editor brings broad experience to press club

Print


Courtney Lowery-Cowgill speaks to the Butte Press Club Friday. Lowery made the case for fact-based objective reporting. In her capacity as editor of the University of Montana's Community and Legislative News Service, she said that the service neither "tarted up" nor "dumbed down" its coverage of the Montana legislature.

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

BSB Public Library Foundation
Monday the 8th. Affiliate Marketing.
Copyright 2012

©

Extensions by Siteground Joomla hosting