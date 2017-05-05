Thursday, May 4, 2017 the House voted to approve a Republican-drafted measure that would eliminate many of the provisions of the Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as Obamacare. The vote was 217-213, a narrow margin, reports NPR

May 4, 2017

Montana - "This bill is a win for Montana and all our entrepreneurs who need capital to pursue their businesses,” said U.S. Senator Steve Daines. Daines met with Jay Clayton, Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the ‘Crowdfunding Enhancement Act.



National Small Business Week

Tester said.

- The Craft Beverage Modernization and Tex Reform Act, sponsored by U.S. Senator Jon Tester will reduce excise tax and regulation for brewers, distillers, and winemakers. A press release from the senators office explained that the job creating bill is being sponsored by Tester in conjunction with. "

May 4, 2017

Butte - The ground breaking for the new pool at Stodden Park will take place on Wednesday May 10, 2017 at 3:00 pm. Please come and join us in celebrating the great project for the Butte-Silver Bow community!

If you have any questions please contact Parks and Recreations Director, J.P. Gallagher at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



May 2, 2017

Butte - Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive Dave Palmer is pleased to announce that the City-County of Butte-Silver Bow, Montana's Finance and Budget Department has received the Government Finance Officers Association's Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its current budget.

