City Desk

for ButteNews.net

by Tyler Morrison



Did you know that May is national hamburger month? May is probably more well known to include Mother’s Day and Memorial Day, but it also includes some lesser known, albeit fantastic sounding holidays. In the first week alone, May holidays encompass “Mother Goose Day,” “Lumpy Rug Day,” “International Tuba Day,” and of course, “Star Wars Day.”

Many of these holidays can prove to be pleasant distractions from the outright weather-anarchy of Montana’s borderline personality climate disorder. I’ve been closely watching the neighborhood gardens, waiting eagerly to observe which of my neighbors will plant their tomatoes first. (The ritual of gardening in Montana demands a tomato sacrifice to prevent 10 inches of snow in the middle of May.) And while I enjoy any excuse to have a little silly fun, (Blame Someone Else Day, May 13th) Let’s talk about the noble hamburger.

Taken from Mrs. Lincoln’s Boston Cook Book, 1884:

“Hamburgh Steak. – Pound a slice of round steak enough to break the fibre. Fry two or three onions, minced fine, in butter until slightly browned. Spread the onions over the meat, fold the ends of the meat together, and pound again, to keep the onions in the middle. Broil two or three minutes. Spread with butter, salt and pepper.”

The only piece of the hamburger puzzle that seems to be unanimously agreed upon is origin of the name. The name comes from the German city of Hamburg, a person from Hamburg being a "Hamburger"; by extension inanimate objects such as ground beef patties that either originated or enjoyed early popularity there took the same name. (Unlike the city it is derived from, the word "hamburger" is spelled as a common noun, with a lowercase letter "H.")

The hamburger's history is quite disputed. In Hamburg it was common practice to put a piece of roast pork into a roll, called Rundstück, although this is missing the essence of the modern hamburger, that the meat first be ground.

Hamburg, New York, USA, also claims credit for the invention of the hamburger. This town celebrates a "Burgerfest" every summer, held to mark the anniversary of the hamburger's creation at the Erie County Fair in 1885.



Another claim is made by a small lunch counter in the town of New Haven, Connecticut, named Louis' Lunch. It is sometimes credited with having invented this quick businessman's meal for busy office workers in the late 19th Century. Their burgers are made the same way they were in the late 1800s, which means no condiments allowed; the only permitted garnishes are cheese, tomato, and onion.

Interestingly enough, due to widely prevalent anti-German sentiment in the USA during the First World War, an alternative name for hamburgers, “salisbury steaks," became more common for the duration; hamburgers' popularity even after the war was severely depressed until the fast food industry popularized a business model featuring sales of large numbers of small hamburgers (later sometimes called "sliders," "grease grenades," "gut bombs" and other dysphemisms) in the mid-1920s. The fast-food hamburger began its ascent to modern popularity when Ray Kroc opened the first McDonald's franchise in the mid-1950s.

Traditionally, a hamburger is made primarily of ground beef, although it may also contain spices and other ingredients. This is also known as a beef hamburger or a "beefburger." A beef hamburger that contains no other ingredients besides the beef itself is referred to as an "all-beef hamburger" or "all beef patties" in many restaurants. Some prepare their patties with egg, bread crumbs, onions, parsley, or other ingredients. Today hamburgers can be found in nearly every part of the world. Over time the concept has evolved, and meat patties are decorated with an endless variety of creative, tasty toppings. The meat patties themselves have been replaced with healthier options, including black bean, turkey and salmon burgers. (though one might argue that these do not really qualify as burgers in the traditional sense).

If there should exist in the whole universe, one unifying force other than gravity, it must be the humble hamburger. Throughout the years, hamburgers have endeared themselves to a variety of food lovers. Restaurants across the country compete for who can create the biggest hamburger, and culinarians write books devoted to cross-country road trips in search of the very best burger. You can find hamburgers in tiny hole-in-the-wall diners and on the menus of Michelin-starred restaurants. In 2005, Las Vegas restaurant Fleur de Lys outdid themselves by creating a $5,000 hamburger served with champagne. Seems a bit silly to me, but it does prove the widespread appeal of this simple and tasty sandwich. Even now they continue to evolve.

I think the moral to the burger saga is this. There isn’t any official way to make a hamburger. They remain as personal and unique to each person as a fingerprint. They can fulfill a variety of styles based on your given mood at any time. The most important part to remember, is as always; eat with friends, eat with family, and it’s always better with cheese.

