Latest News Top news stories for May 3, 2017
Government Finance Officers Association award for Butte-Silver Bow
May 2, 2017
Butte - Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive Dave Palmer is pleased to announce that the City-County of Butte-Silver Bow, Montana's Finance and Budget Department has received the Government Finance Officers Association's Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its current budget.
Ault leads trap Spring League openerMay 1, 2017
Jeff Ault broke 49 out of 50 traps to take the lead Thursday evening at the beginning of the Butte Trap Club's Spring League, buttesports.com reported.
Surprising drug problem in AmericaApril 27, 2017
Each year the nursing homes in America "flush, burn or throw out tons of valuable prescription drugs," says ProPublica. Des Moines, Iowa, has developed a program where these un-expired drugs can go to persons in need. Read more.
Pentagon investigating Michael FlynnApril 27, 2017
A letter written by Department of Defense's Jason Chaffetz who is the acting inspector general to House Oversight reveals that the Pentagon is investigating whether or not Michael Flynn broke the law by receiving money from a foreign source after retiring from the service, reports NPR. See more.
Infrastructure funding dies with adjourning legislatureApril 26, 2017
ButteNews.net
As Montana's most recent legislative session rides into the sunset, packed in its saddlebags is any hope of infrastructure funding. Read about it here:
City Desk
