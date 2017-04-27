This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
City Desk
VISITOR RESTRICTIONS LIFTED AT ST. JAMES HEALTHCARE May 3, 2017
May 2, 2017
Butte - Effective Wednesday, May 3, 2017, visitor restrictions will be lifted at St. James Healthcare. The restrictions, put in place in February, were based on the presence of RSV and influenza viruses in the community and the surrounding areas.
However, for the safety of our patients, family members and friends who have symptoms of an upper respiratory infection are still encouraged to send a card or call the patient rather than coming to the hospital to visit.