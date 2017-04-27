City Desk
Man with gunshot wound to the head found in vehicle on Dewey
May 1, 2017
ButteNews.net
This evening Butte police received a report that a man in a vehicle had been shot on Dewey Blvd, “just west of Rowe Road,” Sheriff Ed Lester said in a press release.
Responding officers found a wounded man there. He had sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Sheriff wrote.
Police determined that at roughly 7 pm, the same man had attempted to force his way into an apartment at 910 Evans.
A man and a woman there told police that a man had come to the door of the apartment that they were in. The unwanted male attempted to force his way in while brandishing a handgun. A brief struggle ensued, and the unwanted man fled.
As officers investigated that incident, the report came that a man had been shot on Dewey Boulevard.
The wounded man was transported to Saint James Hospital. The press release came in by email just before 10 pm, and the sheriff reported that the man was still alive at that time. His condition, however, was unknown.
The names of those involved are not being released at this time, the Sheriff said.
“We are in the very early stages of this investigation. Investigators are at both scenes. Additional information will be released as it becomes available,” the sheriff wrote.