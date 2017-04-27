This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
Latest News Livestock per capita fee payments due May 31, 2017

City Desk

Livestock per capita fee payments due May 31, 2017

Print

May 1, 2017

Helena – The Montana Department of Revenue mailed 2017 livestock per capita fee bills. Payment is due by May 31. Livestock owners can pay online at ReportYourLivestock.mt.gov or by mail with a check.

 

March 1 was the deadline for livestock owners to report livestock they owned as of February 1.

 

If owners already paid their 2017 fees when they reported their livestock, they will not receive a bill.

 

All Montanans benefit from programs funded by per capita fees. Livestock producers benefit from programs to monitor animal health, monitor and restrict livestock imports, track animal movements, prevent and investigate livestock theft, and manage predators. The general public benefits from programs that prevent the spread of animal diseases to humans.

 

For more information, visit ReportYourLivestock.mt.gov or call toll free 1-866-859-2254; in Helena, 444-6900.

 

 

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

BSB Public Library Foundation
Monday the 1st. Affiliate Marketing.
Copyright 2012

©

Extensions by Siteground Joomla hosting