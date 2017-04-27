City Desk

May 1, 2017

Butte - Montana businesses have stepped up to help meet the challenge grant made by the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation in conjunction with Montana Resources for the 2017 Montana Folk Festival.

"We are very grateful for the support demonstrated by Montana businesses who have helped us to reach our goal to match the generous support from the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation and Montana Resources," said George Everett of the Montana Folk Festival Executive Committee. "The festival could not continue without the support of our sponsors, it's that simple, but we have been humbled this year by how strongly businesses have responded so early to help us match this challenge," Everett added.

This year the Foundation in conjunction with Montana Resources have provided invaluable momentum when they pledged $100,000 with a $50,000 grant and up to $50,000 additional dollars in support of the Festival provided that festival organizers match the award with donations from Montana businesses.

As of May 1, with the festival fast approaching, Montana business sponsors who see the many economic benefits of the festival have responded to the matching grant challenge to help sustain the event. Several businesses large and small have contributed to ensure the success of the Montana Folk Festival in Montana.

This year’s event is set in Butte for July 7-9.

Montana business sponsors who have risen to the Foundation challenge and had their sponsorships matched dollar for dollar up to $50,000 include: 5518 Designs, Butte Ace Hardware, Second Edition Books, Steele's Furniture, Pioneer Technical Services, the Union Pacific Railroad, Mile High Beverages, Zip Beverage, The Montana Standard, US Bank, Summit Beverage, Metals Sports Bar & Grill and the M&M Bar & Cafe, Montana Chevrolet and Wayne Sterns' Butte GM Auto and Thriftway Super Stops.

"The icing on the cake came with a recent pledge by Town Pump, a statewide corporation with its headquarters and its roots in Butte. Town Pump's pledge has ensured that we will meet and exceed the challenge," added Everett.

The Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation and Montana Resources have been a major supporter of the Montana celebration of traditional music, dance, arts, and cuisine from its inception as the National Folk Festival in 2008 when it sponsored the Family Area of the festival. “From the inception of this project in 2008, we saw the amazing success of the festival to help expand cultural opportunities to not just Montanans but also the region and the nation while at the same time helping to build a large repeat tourism base for Western Montana,” said Mike Halligan, Executive Director of the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation. “We’re happy that the festival has grown into an annual summer event for all of Montana, the Northwest and the nation.”

On site and program guide ad sponsorship opportunities are still available for businesses to showcase their products and services to thousands of attendees at the festival. These benefits are described at www.montanafolkfestival.com, or for more details about remaining sponsorship opportunities, call 406-565-2249.

For more details about the many charitable works of The Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation, visit www.dpwfoundation.org. For more information about Montana Resources, visit www.montanaresources.com/.

For details about the Montana Folk Festival coming to Butte July 7-9, including the upcoming schedules of performances, visit www.montanafolkfestival.com.

