In celebration of Mother's Day later this month, we celebrate mom's with non-traditional hobbies. The home improvement or DIY industry is getting more and more female every day. Here is the story of one such female here in Butte.



by Diane Larson

According to the website ‘The Money Pit’ “one in three women” is a “do-it-yourselfer or direct-it-yourselfer.” More and more women are getting involved in home improvement projects and are the major planner and purchaser for the projects says Home Improvement Research Institute (HIRI). This is changing the face of the home improvement industry that once enjoyed a men’s only member clientele, (well mostly anyway).

You even may have heard of Cara Brookins, single mom of four, ages 17 to 2, who, with the help of her children built their home from scratch using YouTube videos and Google.

Women are active in home improvement are blogging and on television. Just turn on HGTV and you can find women teaching us how to replace carpet, build porches, or even houses.

On her website, PrettyHandyGirl.com Brittany Bailey explains that she got involved in home improvement at a young age. She explains that when her parents did improvements on their home they would include her in the work and let her “swing hammers and ‘help’ them build.” Brittany said, “They instilled in me a belief that I could do anything.”







Brittany has fixed broken toilets and remodeled kitchens all her herself, and much more.

More and more women are becoming involved in the DIY and home improvement projects that go way beyond putting up curtains or painting a wall.

Washington Post reported, “More women are picking up power tools and outshining men in this once male-dominated area.”

So it is no surprise that even here in Butte, women are getting involved in this industry.

Shari Curtis, single mom of an eleven-year-old boy named Charlie, and Programming Librarian at Butte-Silver Bow Public Library, moved to Butte in 2016. She bought one of the historical Victorian homes in Uptown Butte. Shari is currently in the process of doing all the renovations and repairs.

Her home is a Queen Anne residence with 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths 2 full floors and a full basement. Shari says that her remodeling of the home will be an ongoing project for several years.

“I have always liked seeing how things go together and then putting them together,” said Shari. In high-school she took shop class and learned what she could to continue doing the work that interested her. Doing DIY projects was a natural progression.



“I started in high-school, I started working on my mom’s house,” says Shari. One of the projects she helped with was replacing Formica tiles that were disintegrating in the kitchen. She went on to tile the bathroom by herself, all while in high-school.

She really enjoys doing what she can with her own hands, as she explained, “within reason.” When she moved into her new home there was some electrical work that needed to be done in the basement, she wisely called the electrician. “If your house could burn down, I think you should call the professionals,” Shari said with a chuckle.

Shari’s home might date back to as early as 1890, and had been vacant for a few years before she and Charlie made it their home.

She began the work of remodeling after they moved in, with the exception of the floors. “I definitely wanted to do those before we moved in,” said Shari, explaining how much more work it is when you have to move furniture around to get to the floor underneath. The house has two different types of wood flooring that runs throughout, some oak and some pine.

Shari decided that she wanted to expose as much of the floor as she could. She began by washing the floors with Trisodium Phosphate (TSP). Next, she rented an orbital floor sander to smooth them as much as was possible. Finally, the tongue oil that is cut with an orange solvent, was spread on the floors, and then they were left alone to dry. Shari knew that this finish would leave the floors less than glossy. “I like it because it’s not shiny, I didn’t want shiny floors,” said Shari, and she went for a more natural look.

In her sons room, Shari decided to paint the floor. She put on two coats of primer and 2 coats of white, and then proceeded to checker the floor.

She purchased a quilt square at a local craft store and used it to measure the squares for the floor. She calculated the middle and worked her way out using a charcoal gray for the checkers.

Currently, Shari is working on the library. The library has three walls of shelves that all got a fresh coat of paint as well as the blue walls.

When purchasing the materials for her projects Shari says, “I like to shop around, but a lot of things I can get here at Ace.”

Her advice for first time DIY people is to have a vision of what you want the end product to look like. “YouTube is a godsend, there is always someone out there who has done this before,” says Shari. Make sure you do your research and get as much information up front as possible, because surprises can happen. “Sometimes it doesn’t always go like you plan it,” says Shari. Have a plan B.

In this house Shari explained that she doesn’t have much of a kitchen and the appliances are really old. “So I was just going to paint the dining room and the cabinets in the kitchen,” says Shari. This was her surprise and time for a plan B. “I get this phone call from Charlie telling me the ceiling fell down,” she said. After observing what had happened, Shari thought, “Why don’t I just gut the kitchen and dining room opening them up to each other?”

Shari explained that she doesn’t want to do a lot of modernizing to the house but needed to make an adjustment in this situation that would fit the house and their lifestyle.

Shari believes that she will be working on the remodeling of her home for several years before it is the home she is planning to make it. She works fulltime and currently divides her time between Butte and Bozeman where her father lives. Shari is helping her father prepare his home so he may eventually move in with her and Charlie.

“Houses have a story to them. They have a story before you show up and they have a story after you leave,” says Shari. She is just in the beginning of the story her and Charlie will share with their home.

