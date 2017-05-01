Jeff Ault broke 49 out of 50 traps to take the lead Thursday evening at the beginning of the Butte Trap Club's Spring League, buttesports.com reported.Each year the nursing homes in America "flush, burn or throw out tons of valuable prescription drugs," says ProPublica. Des Moines, Iowa, has developed a program where these un-expired drugs can go to persons in need. Read more April 27, 2017A letter written by Department of Defense's Jason Chaffetz who is the acting inspector general to House Oversight reveals that the Pentagon is investigating whether or not Michael Flynn broke the law by receiving money from a foreign source after retiring from the service, reports NPR. See more As Montana's most recent legislative session rides into the sunset, packed in its saddlebags is any hope of infrastructure funding. Read about it here:



April 26, 2017



Recently, on its jail roster, the Butte-Silver Bow Detention Center erroneously listed the name of a sitting Montana judge, Crystal May Thompson, in place of Crystal Lynn Thompson, the person who Butte-Silver Bow had actually incarcerated.

We duplicated the error at ButteNews.net when we took the county’s information and published it here.

The county placed the following correction on the detention center’s official web page:

"There was an error on our April 14, 2017 jail roster. An individual named Crystal Thompson was listed with the wrong middle name and date of birth.

The correct information should have listed a Crystal Lynn Thompson with a date of birth of 8/2/81 as the person who was arrested. The error has been corrected."

We apologize for any inconvenience Judge Thompson may have experienced as a result of our posting.

