Check Your Briefs
Infrastructure funding dies with adjourning legislatureApril 26, 2017
ButteNews.net
As Montana's most recent legislative session rides into the sunset, packed in its saddlebags is any hope of infrastructure funding. Read about it here:
Correction
April 26, 2017
Recently, on its jail roster, the Butte-Silver Bow Detention Center erroneously listed the name of a sitting Montana judge, Crystal May Thompson, in place of Crystal Lynn Thompson, the person who Butte-Silver Bow had actually incarcerated.
We duplicated the error at ButteNews.net when we took the county’s information and published it here.
The county placed the following correction on the detention center’s official web page:
"There was an error on our April 14, 2017 jail roster. An individual named Crystal Thompson was listed with the wrong middle name and date of birth.
The correct information should have listed a Crystal Lynn Thompson with a date of birth of 8/2/81 as the person who was arrested. The error has been corrected."
We apologize for any inconvenience Judge Thompson may have experienced as a result of our posting.
Murdoch sacks Bill O'Reilly at FOXApril 19, 2017
FOX has notified Bill O'Reilly that he will not return to the FOX News Channel, CNN reports. Sexual harassment charges were a factor, national media reports.
Hospital Inspections may become publicApril 19, 2017
The private organizations that survey and accredit hospitals and other healthcare facilities may soon be required to publicize their findings, as well as the steps being taken to correct issues found during a survey. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) wants these records to be public. There is growing concern that these private organizations are not finding all serious problems, says ProPublica.
DC VA Facility gets director replaced twice in two daysApril 14, 2017
After receiving a bad review, the VA medical facility in the nation's capital has had its director replaced twice in two days. The latest director is a Trump loyalist, reports govexec.com.
City Desk
Top news stories for April 27, 2017
