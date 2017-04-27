As Montana's most recent legislative session rides into the sunset, packed in its saddlebags is any hope of infrastructure funding. Read about it here:



April 26, 2017



Recently, on its jail roster, the Butte-Silver Bow Detention Center erroneously listed the name of a sitting Montana judge, Crystal May Thompson, in place of Crystal Lynn Thompson, the person who Butte-Silver Bow had actually incarcerated.

We duplicated the error at ButteNews.net when we took the county’s information and published it here.

The county placed the following correction on the detention center’s official web page:

"There was an error on our April 14, 2017 jail roster. An individual named Crystal Thompson was listed with the wrong middle name and date of birth.

The correct information should have listed a Crystal Lynn Thompson with a date of birth of 8/2/81 as the person who was arrested. The error has been corrected."

We apologize for any inconvenience Judge Thompson may have experienced as a result of our posting.

