Click on photo for video of Butte's Farmers' Market. Photo and video courtesy of George Everett



April 26, 2017

Butte - Butte's Farmers' Market will return for the 2017 season on Saturday, May 20 from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm on West Park Street between Main and Dakota Streets in Uptown Butte. The market will run every Saturday for 21 weeks through the summer until October 7.

The open air craft and fresh produce market has been a fixture of summer in Uptown Butte since 1995 when it was started by the Butte Uptown Association. That group's successor, Mainstreet Uptown Butte, will again coordinate the popular outdoor market, assisting vendors to get set up to sell their fresh food and handmade and Montana made products. The market will feature a lively mix of fresh produce, cut flowers and products from Southwest Montana crafters.

Mainstreet will also be on site throughout the Saturday market to answer questions by customers about where to find what they are looking for in the crowded market and for information about businesses throughout the district.

The long-running Butte Farmers' Market has grown steadily over the last few years and has a well-deserved reputation as a lively Saturday gathering place that provides customers with colorful and hardy bedding plants, farm fresh eggs, chickens, fruits and vegetables from Hutterite colonies near Choteau, Hmong vegetable gardens in Missoula and from several truck gardens and nurseries in the Butte area.

The market continues to grow each year hosting a growing number of vendors, reflecting a national trend that highlights fresh local food being brought from the farm to the table through the local farmers' market. A variety of art and crafts by artisans and vendors from throughout Southwest Montana will be available, too.

For details about rates and rules for being a vendor or for what you can expect to find as a customer at this year's Farmers Market, visit Mainstreet Uptown Butte's web site at mainstreetbutte.org/fmarket.htm, or on Facebook at facebook.com/ButteFM.