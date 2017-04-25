City Desk





April 25, 2017

BUTTE – Friends of the Urban Forestry Board would like to invite our tree friends and neighbors of Butte-Silver Bow to participate in the growing of our urban forest. Mid to late May is an excellent time to plant trees. The weather is warming for outdoor activities, the frost has melted from the soil and allows us to take advantage of the spring rain for tree establishment.

The group has many trees to plant in 2017. We plan to plant over 90 trees in parks and public right of ways. Adding and replacing trees to our landscape in order to gain tree canopy for the mining city. Here is a list of times, dates, and locations to enable you to participate where your heart is.

Celebrate Arbor Day Tree Planting meet at Cinders Field and Chester Steel Park (Silver and S Alabama St) Friday, 9 a.m. May 19

Street Tree Planting meet at Metro Sewer (800 Centennial Ave) at 9 a.m. Saturday May 20

Before each activity we will collect as a group and ISA Certified Arborist Kellee Anderson will demonstrate and discuss proper tree planting methods to ensure the success of the new trees and for you to take these skills home to achieve your tree dreams.

For more information, please contact MSU Extension, Butte-Silver Bow County Agent, Kellee Anderson at (406) 723-0217 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .