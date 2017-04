FOX has notified Bill O'Reilly that he will not return to the FOX News Channel, CNN reports. Sexual harassment charges were a factor, national media reports.The private organizations that survey and accredit hospitals and other healthcare facilities may soon be required to publicize their findings, as well as the steps being taken to correct issues found during a survey. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) wants these records to be public. There is growing concern that these private organizations are not finding all serious problems, says ProPublica. After receiving a bad review, the VA medical facility in the nation's capital has had its director replaced twice in two days. The latest director is a Trump loyalist, reports govexec.com.After United Airlines ordered a passenger dragged from his seat to make room for United personnel, the airline's stock has plunged, the Washington Post reports Wells Fargo is clawing back $75 million from former high-level executives. Wells Fargo says the executives did little to rein in abusive sales tactics at the bank, the Washington Post reports.