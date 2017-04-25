This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
PUBLIC NOTICE - BUTTE-SILVER BOW COUNTY SHOPS RELOCATION STUDIES

April 25, 2017

Butte - The Butte-Silver Bow Council of Commissioners will be discussing the Preliminary Engineering Feasibility Studies for the relocation of the County Maintenance Shops at the April 26, 2017 Committee of the Whole Meeting at 7:30 PM in the Courthouse Council Chambers, Communication No. 17-211.

 

Shops Preliminary Engineering Studies

 

