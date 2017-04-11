Jonnie would like you to support

Helen raised and rode her beautiful, Arabian mare 'Pie' until old age took that away. 'Pie' was Helen's pride and joy, she loved her horse and the chance to spend time with her. Her husband contacted Angel Horses with Helen's last wish to ride her horse once again. We rallied some volunteers, gathered tack and rose to the occasion! At 80 something and suffering from numerous health issues, Helen looked like a young girl atop her favorite horse! It was a beautiful summer day , her husband at her side, flanked by our volunteers, Helen was able to ride 'Pie' around the grounds. She struck a pose of strength and pride! Helen passed away that following fall.

Angel Horses is a unique, human services organization that uses rescued horses and donkeys in a comfort and therapy environment. We make memories and specialize in giving people the opportunity to enjoy time with our horses and donkeys in a safe, clean and loving environment where folks can forget their cares and the challenges of everyday life.

It is heart wrenching to receive a call from a mother who is suffering from cancer, she wants to bring her kids out to spend time with them and our horses, the weather is cold and snowy, because we do not have an indoor areana, we have to turn her away! It is devastating to receive a call from a grandfather whose grandson witnesses a horrific event, he wants to come out to a safe place that's wholesome and fun so he and his grandson can escape the atrocities occuring in their life, we have to say, 'Not now, the bad weather does not permit that as we are an outdoor facility, but maybe next week or so.' You can feel the dissapointment and despair, it brings tears to our eyes.

We serve special needs kids, especially those affected by autism and Asperger's, at risk youth, individuals and families suffering from illnesses, senior citizens and veterans. Through the use of horses and donkeys, we create an environment that is safe and fun, where people can come and spend time with the animals, brushing and petting them, riding if they are able.

Angel Horses, Inc. is a 501 (c) organization established in 2009. We are an outdoor facility, operating May through September, weather permitting, which limits our services to those in need. We are currently conducting a fundraising campaign to purchase a new property that will allow us to operate year round.

The new property has an indoor arena, where horses could be available for petting, grooming and riding, no matter what the weather, an outdoor picnic area with a gazebo and a chapel where one can find inner peace. Future plans include the addition of an old fashioned western town, complete with general store, cafe, saloon and livery stable where our visitors can step back in time; they can play checkers and cards, watch old western movies, play horseshoes, watch horses being shod, have a sandwich and a beverage and most of all enjoy the fellowship of sharing time and stories with others!

