City Desk

Editors and publishers,

We're resending this note to alert you to changes we made in this week's feature to clarify the funding structure for House Bill 5 and correct the name of the MSU building it would cover. You'll see a note atop the feature and the updated graph in the infrastructure section. We apologize for the error.

Below is a link for this week's legislative reports from the UM Community News team for use in your publications.



View and Download Week 16 Reports Here



This week's reports include:

A feature on how the big issues shook out at the Montana Legislature this session.

A package of briefs on various bills and issues that you can use separately or as one piece.

Photos for your use.

If you need file photos or previous reports, you can access the whole archive of photos and stories produced from the 2017 session here.

If you know of someone who would like to receive these reports, they can sign up for our email list here.

This service is made possible by the Montana Newspaper Association and the University of Montana School of Journalism.