This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
City Desk
PUBLIC NOTICE - BUTTE-SILVER BOW PARKS & RECREATION SPECIAL MEETING
April 24, 2017
Butte - There will be a public meeting for the Legion Stadium Naming Committee in the upstairs meeting room of the Butte Civic Center at 12 PM on Thursday 4/27/2017.
Meeting Location and Time -
Building: Butte Civic Center
Address: 1340 Harrison Ave
Room: Conference Room
Meeting Time: 12:00 PM
Agenda -
1. Welcome - Call to Order, Roll Call, Moment of Silence & Pledge of Allegiance -Chairman Merrifield
2. Public Comment
a. Citizens limited to 3 Minutes
3. Legion Stadium Naming
a. Mark Hislop & Jeff Leprowse – Legion Program
b. J.P. Gallagher – Field Name
4. Board Member Time
5. Adjournment