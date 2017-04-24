City Desk

April 24, 2017

Butte - There will be a public meeting for the Legion Stadium Naming Committee in the upstairs meeting room of the Butte Civic Center at 12 PM on Thursday 4/27/2017.

Meeting Location and Time -

Building: Butte Civic Center

Address: 1340 Harrison Ave

Room: Conference Room

Meeting Time: 12:00 PM

Agenda -

1. Welcome - Call to Order, Roll Call, Moment of Silence & Pledge of Allegiance -Chairman Merrifield

2. Public Comment

a. Citizens limited to 3 Minutes

3. Legion Stadium Naming

a. Mark Hislop & Jeff Leprowse – Legion Program

b. J.P. Gallagher – Field Name

4. Board Member Time

5. Adjournment



