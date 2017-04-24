This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
Latest News PUBLIC NOTICE - BUTTE-SILVER BOW PARKS & RECREATION SPECIAL MEETING

City Desk

PUBLIC NOTICE - BUTTE-SILVER BOW PARKS & RECREATION SPECIAL MEETING

Print

April 24, 2017
Butte - There will be a public meeting for the Legion Stadium Naming Committee in the upstairs meeting room of the Butte Civic Center at 12 PM on Thursday 4/27/2017.

 

Meeting Location and Time -

Building: Butte Civic Center

Address: 1340 Harrison Ave

Room: Conference Room

Meeting Time: 12:00 PM

 

Agenda -

1.    Welcome - Call to Order, Roll Call, Moment of Silence & Pledge of Allegiance -Chairman Merrifield

2.    Public Comment

a.    Citizens limited to 3 Minutes 

3.    Legion Stadium Naming 

a.    Mark Hislop & Jeff Leprowse – Legion Program

b.    J.P. Gallagher – Field Name 

4.    Board Member Time

5.    Adjournment

 

 

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

BSB Public Library Foundation
Monday the 24th. Affiliate Marketing.
Copyright 2012

©

Extensions by Siteground Joomla hosting