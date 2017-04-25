This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
St. James Reach Camp Tomorrow April 25, 2017

April 24, 2017
Butte - Once again, we are hosting students who are interested in healthcare careers.  They will have an opportunity to visit a number of different stations to get an idea of what a healthcare career may involve.   The stations they will visit are listed below.  If you would like to cover the event, please let me know.  Clinical stations will run from 9 am to 11:30 am and from noon to 3 pm.

Code Blue/Defibrillation

Sports Medicine
Rehab Services

Radiology/Imaging

Pharmacy

Respiratory / Intubation

Emergency Department

Diabetes: Insulin pumps and injections

