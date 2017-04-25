This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
City Desk
St. James Reach Camp Tomorrow April 25, 2017
April 24, 2017
Butte - Once again, we are hosting students who are interested in healthcare careers. They will have an opportunity to visit a number of different stations to get an idea of what a healthcare career may involve. The stations they will visit are listed below. If you would like to cover the event, please let me know. Clinical stations will run from 9 am to 11:30 am and from noon to 3 pm.
Code Blue/Defibrillation
Sports Medicine
Rehab Services
Radiology/Imaging
Pharmacy
Respiratory / Intubation
Emergency Department
Diabetes: Insulin pumps and injections