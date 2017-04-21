This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
Latest News Top news stories for April 21, 2017
Check Your Briefs
Murdoch sacks Bill O'Reilly at FOXApril 19, 2017
FOX has notified Bill O'Reilly that he will not return to the FOX News Channel, CNN reports. Sexual harassment charges were a factor, national media reports.
Hospital Inspections may become publicApril 19, 2017
The private organizations that survey and accredit hospitals and other healthcare facilities may soon be required to publicize their findings, as well as the steps being taken to correct issues found during a survey. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) wants these records to be public. There is growing concern that these private organizations are not finding all serious problems, says ProPublica.
DC VA Facility gets director replaced twice in two daysApril 14, 2017
After receiving a bad review, the VA medical facility in the nation's capital has had its director replaced twice in two days. The latest director is a Trump loyalist, reports govexec.com.
United stock plunges after mistreatment of passengerApril 11, 2017
After United Airlines ordered a passenger dragged from his seat to make room for United personnel, the airline's stock has plunged, the Washington Post reports.
Well Fargo takes $75 million back from former executivesApril 11, 2017
Wells Fargo is clawing back $75 million from former high-level executives. Wells Fargo says the executives did little to rein in abusive sales tactics at the bank, the Washington Post reports.
City Desk
Top news stories for April 21, 2017
Latest News
- Top news stories for April 21, 2017
- This Week in Labor History - April 26 – May 2
- Alma Higgins Commemorative Competition and Celebration initiative and Photo Contest
- Anaconda to Experience Citywide Early-Morning Outage on April 25
- Top news stories for April 20, 2017
- Restoring Butte 'one flower box at a time'
- REAL ESTATE PROPERTY TAXES
- Season Extension for Vegetable Growers - Workshop
- Top news stories for April 19, 2017
- Montana Department of Revenue Offers Tax Filing Reminders, Thanks for State’s Quality of Life
- Tree Planting for Earth Day April 22, 2017
- Top news stories for April 18, 2017
- ExplorationWorks to launch Science on Tap
- Top news stories for April 17, 2017
- It's happening at the YMCA the week of April 17, 2017